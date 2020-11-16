Of the several Ugandans who were nominated in the 2020 African Muzik Magazine Awards, only Fat Boy won an award in the awards that happened over the weekend.

In September, we brought to you the names of seven Ugandan celebrities who had been nominated in the 2020 AFRIMMA awards.

Eddy Kenzo, Sheebah Karungi, Fat Boy, Vinka, Keko, Sasha Vybz and Masaka Kids Africana all jad hopes of winning something from the awards happening for the 7th edition.

In the awards ceremony that happened virtually on 15th November, Eddy Kenzo performed on the night where Master KG took home the biggest awards for his song Jerusalema.

Master KG

James Onen a.k.a Fat Boy saved Uganda the shame of walking home barehanded at the 2020 AFRIMMAs as he won the Best Radio/TV Personality award.

Below is the list of all winners from the 2020 AFRIMMA awards:

BEST MALE WEST AFRICA – Rema (Nigeria) BEST FEMALE WEST AFRICA – Simi (Nigeria) BEST MALE EAST AFRICA – Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) BEST FEMALE EAST AFRICA – Nandy (Tanzania) BEST MALE CENTRAL AFRICA – Fally Ipupa (DRC) BEST FEMALE CENTRAL AFRICA – Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde) BEST MALE SOUTHERN AFRICA – Master KG (South Africa) BEST FEMALE SOUTHERN AFRICA – Sho Madjozi (South Africa) BEST AFRICAN GROUP – Umu Ibiligbo (Nigeria) CROSSING BOUNDARIES WITH MUSIC AWARD – Burna Boy (Nigeria) BEST NEW ACT– Zuchu (tTanzania) ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Master KG (South Africa) BEST GOSPEL ARTIST – Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria) BEST LIVE ACT – Flavour (Nigeria) BEST MALE RAP ACT – Nasty C (South Africa) BEST FEMALE RAP ACT – Eno Barony (Ghana) BEST COLLABORATION – Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode & Burna Boy Jerusalema Remix SONG OF THE YEAR – Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode – Jerusalema BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR – TG Omori (Nigeria) BEST DJ AFRICA – Cuppy (Nigeria) BEST AFRICAN DJ USA – Fully Focus (Kenya) VIDEO OF THE YEAR – Gaz Mawete ft Fally Ipupa – C’est Rate PRODUCER OF THE YEAR – Kabza De Small (South Africa) BEST AFRICAN DANCER – Poco Lee (Nigeria) BEST LUSOPHONE – Calema (Cape Verde) BEST FRANCOPHONE – Fally Ipupa (DRC) BEST RADIO/TV PERSONALITY – James Onen (Uganda)

Congratulations Fat Boy!