According to the Nigeria Achievers Awards, Uganda’s Edrisa Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo is the Best African Male Artiste this year.

More, and more, and more achievements…Eddy Kenzo is not stopping as he continues to wave the Ugandan flag across the continent with another win.

The Nigeria Achievers Awards recognises outstanding and deserving candidates in each category, those who were active throughout the year with outstanding performances in their chosen fields.

This year was Season Six of the NAAs and they were held in Lagos, Nigeria as different top figures on the continent were celebrated for their hard work and influence.

Eddy Kenzo, who was performing in Togo over the weekend, was delighted to learn that he was voted as the Best African Male Artiste of 2020.

Eddy Kenzo

Read Also: Eddy Kenzo to unveil new album very soon

The Big Talent Entertainment CEO beat Burna Boy, Master KG, Naira Marley, Diamond Platnumz, Sauti Sol, Kuame Eugene and Fally Ipupa to the award.

He took to his social media platforms to celebrate the win as he thanked Allah for blessing him always.

Ya Allah, you keep blessing your own, thank you for the Best African Male Artist award in Nigeria Achievers Awards 2020 Eddy Kenzo

Congratulations Eddy!