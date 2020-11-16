Renown media personality Isaac Katende alias Kasuku has predicted that city socialite SK Mbuga will end up hurt following a war of words that he ignited with Bobi Wine supporters when he criticized the presidential candidate.

Kasuku gave his verdict about SK Mbuga’s fate following his heated exchange words with Bobi Wine supporters who tore him apart when he went bare-knuckles at Kyadondo East MP saying that he has done totally nothing for the people of Kyadondo during his term in office.

Kasuku

Read Also: SK Mbuga surprises wife Vivienne with mega bash on her birthday

When Kasuku came across the series of videos showing SK Mbuga poking his nose in political affairs and trash-talking Bobi Wine, the Dembe FM presenter warned him to go slow.

Kasuku also advised SK Mbuga that he wouldn’t have involved himself in political reasoning and that it is best for him to remain silent and keep low key.

He also cautioned him to learn from his fellow socialites, the likes of Bryan White, Don Nasser among others.