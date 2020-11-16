Since social media is awash with presidential candidates having big crowds following them everywhere they go, musician Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso believes that it is high time the ministry of health and the concerned authority set people free.

According to the Malamu singer, he is certain that with such big numbers being collected at the political rallies, Coronavirus can easily spread to all ages faster than in a bar or at a concert.

With the proof so far seen from different political rallies, Pallaso took to his Twitter account and pleaded to the fountain of honor and the Ministry of Health to permit bars and concerts to be opened so that artists and other people who are employed within the entertainment industry can resume work.

Let’s stop being so selfish. These political rallies and campaigns will spread the coronavirus to all ages faster than any bar or concert will. Please set us free it’s about all of us. Pallaso

His request comes in at a time when we have seen police raid a number of hangout spots, arresting revelers in the name of curbing the spread Covid-19 and flouting curfew time.

Pallaso’s request to permit bars and concerts operate is in addition to the number of artists who have come out to publicly demand for the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in the arts industry.