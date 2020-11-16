Outspoken Nation Media presenter Isaac Daniel Katende, popularly known as Kasuku, has disclosed that quitting alcohol is the worst decision he has ever made in life.

The Dembe FM presenter opened up about his regrettable decision during his KFM show while dissecting the top entertainment stories that dominated the headlines last week.

Kasuku

While making his submission, Kasuku revealed how he has endured a series of nightmares since he made the decision and that he has been battling so many diseases since then.

He went on to note that among the diseases he has been constantly battling include; on and off colds, the peeling of his skin, and other diseases which he feared to mention while live on air.