Saturday 14th November 2020 marked exactly a year since Eddy Kenzo’s ex-lover and baby mama Rema Namakula got officially engaged to her new lover Dr. Hamza Ssebunya.

Unlike other couples that usually mark off their marriage anniversary celebrations by sharing photos of their ceremonies, Rema Namakula used the opportunity to scoff at her online in-laws that had earlier on predicted doom in her new relationship.

Taking to her socials, the “Oli Wange” singer proved that she is having the last laugh as she took a dig at her online in-laws whom she described as “It will end in tears advocates”. She unapologetically told them to always mind their business.

Ya Allah on this day I kindly ask that you bless all the ‘It will end in tears’ advocates, Grant them joy, happiness, and love so that they focus on themselves for once. Rema

There are rumors going around that she could be carrying Dr. Hamza Ssebunya’s baby, lets congratulate her upon her blissful first marriage anniversary.

Cheers Rema!