Zulitums, real name Sam Ssemwogerere, is here in full force and very optimistic that his new 12-track album INVICTUS will go on and turn his nightmares into sweet dreams.

It is barely a year since Zulitums officially decided that he was going to show face on the active music scene as a Singer after several years in the booth as a Producer.

In past months, the BlacqAvay Records and Entertainment singer has managed to prove that his decision was quite the right one with a couple of songs released including the popular Easy and Tabu.

The reception thus far has been one that any other artiste would love and Zulitums now feels ready for a music marathon which he kicks off with INVICTUS!

The album consists of 12 tracks including; You Know Why (feat. Skales), Easy, Tabu, Oweso, For The Love, Meant For Me, One Minute, Finish Up, Counting On You, Good Good, Somebody’s Daughter, and Bus Duniya.

INVICTUS album photography by Rogers of Tokuba Photos

There’s so much faith in this album which Zulitums started working on 6 months ago. He describes it as the story of his life and hopes it can transform his nightmares into sweet dreams.

I hope INVICTUS transforms my nightmare into sweet dreams. Zulitums

All songs on INVICTUS, except the collaboration with Nigeria’s Skales, were produced, mixed and mastered by Zulitums himself. Vad Pro and Josh Pro co-produced track 1 and 7 respectively.

The legendary Myko Ouma and Sam Mukuki add the extra guitars on a couple of tracks while Joseph Sax does the saxophone on track 3 and 4 on this album which expresses Zulitums’ versatility.

My sound, my rythym, my art do not conform to any pattern. I simply recreate what is inside me for the world to hear and accept on my own terms. Zulitums

Zulitums thanks his record label, fans, deejays, emcees, promoters and media for the support shown in his journey thus far.

The album will be fully available on different streaming platforms on 27th November 2020. At the moment, it is only available for pre-order.