Ever imagined what a collaboration between Bruno K and Pallaso would sound like? Well, imagine no more. They link up on this brand new song dubbed ‘Wankuba’.

Pallaso has a had such a good year musically and he continues to drop new stuff, the latest being this song on which he collaborates with Bruno K.

Pallaso

The audio produced by Brian Beats consists a smooth flow which is a trademark singing style for both artistes.

The visuals directed by Pest of Grate Make Films express the contents in the lyrics of the love song which you can dedicate to your lover.

Take a gaze at the video below: