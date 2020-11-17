Industrial area-based Bukedde FM presenter Simon Maseruka alias Simo Omunene w’Omukibuga, while on-air last evening, narrated how he narrowly survived death.

The “Kasensero Top 8” countdown presenter narrated that he encountered his near-death experience en-route to his residence in Kibuli where a gang of thugs attacked and knocked him out cold.

Simo Maseruka

He was left half dead. Fortunately, some good samaritans came to his rescue and rushed him to the nearest health facility where he got medication and regained consciousness after a day.

Simo Omunene says that goons wanted to end his dear life without any reason but at the moment he is thankful to God that he is still alive.