Tina Fierce’s fans and critics have waited for the Scoop on Scoop show to return in vain. The former Urban TV presenter reveals that she “pulled the plug”.

The ‘Tina Fierce vs Sheilah Gashumba and her fans’ war is not one that will end soon. Tina is still fuming and she curses anyone who influenced the hashtag that put a halt on her stint at Urban TV.

Tina Fierce and her Scoop on Scoop gossip show were halted following a story ran about two influential figures in the government, according to what was gathered.

Sheilah Gashumba and her boyfriend God’s Plan, however, put the last nail in the coffin with their ‘Stop Cyber Bullying’ campaign which was also directed towards having Tina off TV because of a series of stories she ran against them.

Sheilah Gashumba and God’s Plan

Eventually, the bosses at the station decided to put the show off its programming and later released a statement apologising to the affected parties.

Tina has since never been on the same page with Sheilah Gashumba or any of her apologists. The case was the same on Twitter on Monday.

Tina refused to give in to the Gashumba brigade as she revealed that she was not fired but rather ended her own job at Urban Television.

“For your information I pulled the plug on my job… just for refrence go ask my bosses. DJ Bushbaby clarify to these goons when they come your way,” Tina wrote.

Tina goes ahead to reveal how the show was able to air on the Industrial Area-based TV station for 5 years without a sponsor, adding that it’s worth UGX6m to sponsor it for a week.

This particular situation remains unclear in the eyes of many and even with the above revelations, it seems like the show won’t be back soon, or even ever again.

Tina Fierce has since resorted to keeling her audience active on her YouTube channel which is rapidly growing by the day.

She is also into fashion influencing and a couple of other businesses too. She hasn’t officially called it quits on TV yet but her chances at Urban TV might be long gone.

In July, there were reports that she was likely to join NBS TV after being fired at Urban TV but Tina rubbished the claims noting that she wasn’t ready to join any other TV station.

Nonetheless, she is a happy person if we are to go by her social media platforms and she is enjoying the break.