It is just a couple of months since Geosteady and Prima Kardashi confirmed their breakup to the public. The latter has already moved on with Galaxy FM presenter Mr. Henrie.

Prima and Geosteady have been together for long and have two beautiful kids together. Their relationship has always been on the rocks in past months, however.

They decided to call it a wrap over two months ago with Prima alleging that the singer was very disrespectful to her.

Geosteady as well left hints on Prima being violent and disrespectful to him as the man of the home and hence the reason for their separation.

Good Old Days: Prima Kardashi and Geosteady

One man’s meat is another man’s poison… Galaxy FM Mid-morning Tukoone show presenter Henry Arinitwe a.k.a Mr. Henrie Lusaniya decided to be the other man.

Reports suggest that Henrie took in Prima Kardashi and the two are now an item. Photos of them together that have made rounds on social media point in the same direction.

They already share a show on their YouTube channel dubbed ‘The Talk Prima and Mr Henrie’ where they discuss several lifestyle topics.

If you have watched them present together on their mew show, the chemistry is unmissable. That adds to the rumors that have been in circulation.

During a recent interview on Galaxy FM, Geosteady completely shut the door against hopes of returning to Prima as he noted that the “relationship is now over.”

Well, Prima seems over it as well and we gotta embrace the new couple in town – Prima and Henrie! Shall we?