Former Dembe FM Talk N Talk show music analyst Batt Badru has shared to the public that local rapper Giriya Fred alias Rock Giant’s problem is not drug addiction but rather issues that are spiritual related.

Batt Badru made the assertion following a couple of previous interviews where Rocky Giant appeared to be making uncoordinated statements and threats towards the interviewers.

Batt began by stressing that some entertainers sell their souls and make promises in the name of staying relevant in the arts industry but later fail to fulfill their promises and end up in Rocky Giant’s situation.

Rocky Giant

Sometimes, our entertainers sell their souls, promise much but fail to deliver. Rapper Rocky Giant’s problem is not drug addiction, it’s spiritual related. Bat Badru

He also disclosed how MC Ibra and One Lord Kayz are not the only individuals who have received threats from Rocky Giant saying that he was also once his victim.