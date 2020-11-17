Van Data, real name Isaiah Aine, is ready to drop a new 7-track album after a long while. He has other plans to execute as he celebrates his 33rd birthday today.

Born 17th November 1987, Van Data is proud of what he has managed to achieve in the music industry which he has served for several years.

A couple of personal achievements and charity which he has used to positively impact society in various ways.

His fans, however, yearn for one major thing – MUSIC!

Van Data

Van Data is aware that it has been a long while since he dropped a banger and he wants to get back to the music charts as soon as possible.

Through his social media, the former Vocal Police singer noted that he in his 33rd year on earth, he will be dropping an album.

After a long time I will be releasing a 7 truck Album in my new year. Van Data

On top of the music, Van Data also looks forward to launching his new company with goals set towards developing small businesses and initiatives owned by the youths.

Van Data is also impressed pledged by 2021 Presidential candidate John Katumba’s courage and has hence pledged UGX2m to facilitate his campaigns.

“I think I am impressed with katumbas courage nja musondelayo obukadde bubili bambi,” writes Van Data.

Happy 33rd Van Data! We’re waiting for that album.