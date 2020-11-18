NBS TV After 5 presenter Douglas Lwanga has pleaded with Uganda Police to reduce the use of excessive force that they apply while dispersing and arresting people during the ongoing presidential campaigns.

The renown events emcee and media personality called out the Police to calm down and handle matters professionally after video clips went viral showing Police officers directly pepper spraying teargas in presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert a.k.a Bobi Wine’s face as they brutally arrested him.

Read Also: Sports and music can market Uganda better than adverts on global news – Douglas Lwanga

Having watched the ugly scenes, he quickly took to his socials and asked Police to slow down on some of their actions.

Dear POLICE please calm down. Kisuuse banange Slow down. Douglas LwANGA

For the past couple of weeks, a number of celebrities have involved themselves in the ‘Stop Police Brutality’ campaign.