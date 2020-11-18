Comedian Patrick Idringi Salvado has rubbished reports circulating indicating how his wife Daphine Frankstock is sick of COVID-19.

Through his Facebook account, Salvado revealed that his wife and himself were admitted to hospital with a serious infection on Tuesday.

Salvado noted that they are suffering from the H.Pylori (AB) bacteria which if left untreated can cause peptic Ulcers and eventually Stomach cancer.

Several reports, however, had it that Daphine was rather suffering from a strange disease while others reported how it was the naval Coronavirus.

Salvado and Daphine Frankstock receiving medication

Through Facebook, the Comedian rubbished the reports as he maintained that his wife is neither battling a strange disease nor is she infected with COVID-19.

“And just like that, the social media doctors have concluded my wife and I have Covid-19, well it’s not, neither is it a “Strange disease”. Eno Uganda Enyuma,” Salvado wrote on Facebook.

Salvado further revealed that during this time, he has learnt so much about the H.Pylori bacteria and how it needs extra care to heal from.

“Sometimes it’s really good to share an experience good or bad, the testimonies I’ve read from people about this H.Pylori bacteria shows it’s a very stubborn one and needs a lot of discipline to beat it. Thanks for sharing guys,” he added.

We wish them a quick recovery!