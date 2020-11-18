Little is left to imagination as NBS TV Katch Up presenter Sheila Saltoft a.k.a Salta poses in a bikini revealing her round booty in new photos.

Everything seems to be going right for Salta and 2020 – a year that most people want to end – will be the year she won’t forget.

On top of that dream proposal from her boyfriend Maxim, the jolly TV presenter has noticed a couple of positive changes to her maturing body.

Sheila Salta

Read Also: The Love Story: How NBS TV’s Salta met her Prince Charming Maxxi

Through her social media, the mother of one decided to let everybody see how massive her booty has grown lately and she left the caption:

“Darling you only live once and aging is real so when you wanna show it, own it, be proud of it,” noted Salta.

She’s aging the right way. I mean, look at that! Many ladies would envy.