Mpaka Records chief Wycliff Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda couldn’t hide his pride as he showed off his lovely wife and their son Dante – a happy little family that melts your heart.

On November 11th, Ykee Benda celebrated his 29th birthday. At 29, he has so much to be proud of as a recognised musician in the country.

The Uganda Musicians Association president has won several awards from numerous music projects released in the last five years.

Ykee Benda

As an individual, his private love life had been hit by strong waves a few years ago but he managed to keep his head above the water and sailed safely to the shore.

Read Also: Ykee Benda dedicates son in Church thanksgiving ceremony

Through his Instagram, the singer shared a photo of his family; his one-year-old son Dante Quain, wife Julie Batenga and himself with the caption:

“Dante Quain, mummy Julie Batenga are asking you to check on my bio and watch our new video Ma Bebe on my channel.”

Lovely family that is! You’ve done well Ykee.