Singer A Pass, real name Alexander Bagonza, had no kind words for anyone who applauded Police’s use of excessive force in arresting Bobi Wine and dispersing the protesting crowds on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Kampala city center and seversl other parts of the country were up in flames as police tussled it out with angry protesters who thronged the streets demanding for the release of Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine – a 2021 presidential candidate – was bundled up and thrown into a police van and rushes to Nalufenya Prison before addressing the people in Luuka.

A Pass is one of the several entertainers that have pledged their allegiance with Bobi Wine. He often notes that the NUP leader stands for what he believes in.

He had no kind words as he attacked the regime for “killing Ugandans” and urged fellow citizens to rise up against the oppression.

“Am here to congratulate the regime for killing Ugandans, thank you so much Ugandan Government, we appreciate.” A Pass sarcastically noted.

Below are more tweets made by the singer:

Am here to congratulate the regime for killing Ugandans, thank you so much Ugandan Government, we appreciate. — A Pass Bagonza (@IamApass) November 18, 2020

They didn’t become hooligans out of free will, they where created by the system/ government, the system which promised them better but offered close to nothing but pain and frustration. — A Pass Bagonza (@IamApass) November 18, 2020

Even if they roll out their troops and match with a million guns, their time to leave has come. #knockknock — A Pass Bagonza (@IamApass) November 18, 2020

You can’t oppress the devil and then wonder why he raises hell. — A Pass Bagonza (@IamApass) November 18, 2020

You should not label people as hooligans without understanding why they became what you label them to be. — A Pass Bagonza (@IamApass) November 18, 2020