Diamond Platnumz and Tiffah’s bond is unmissable and she could feature on her father’s new song titled ‘Staki’.

Princess Tiffah (5) and her brother Prince Nillan (3) spent the past weeks in Tanzania with their father Diamond Platnumz and they seemed to have enjoyed every bit of it.

Tiffah is even ready to take over from her dad as she was seen voicing in a studio booth in a video shared by the singer.

She is heard shouting “Sitaki” which could be her only contribution to the song which is expected to catch many by surprise.

Diamond shared the video on his Instagram account and revealed how 2020 is ending on a good note with him in studio with her daughter.

“How we start ending the 2020 year! Staki ft my heart, body, blood & veins @princess_tiffah. How can we go on tour without releasing a new machine such as #Staki ft my miss world @princess_tiffah.”

Zari Hassan and the children left Tanzania and went back home South Africa over the weekend, leaving several speculations of a permanent reunion with Diamond in suspense.