Bad Black had no kind words for musician Bebe Cool whom she cautioned to first “do penis enlargement before posting nonsense” on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Kampala city center and several other parts of the country were up in flames as police tussled it out with angry protesters who thronged the streets demanding for the release of Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine – a 2021 presidential candidate – was bundled up, thrown into a police van and rushed to Nalufenya Prison before he could addres the waiting people in Luuka.

Commenting on Bobi’s arrest and the widespread protests, Bebe Cool – a proclaimed NRM supporter – used his Facebook page to warn the opposition against portraying what he called “hooliganism”.

Bebe Cool

“When the other side stops,we too will stop.

But make no mistake, once they resume, we will resume even at a higher tempo. For now we ready for plan B starting tomorrow. This kind of hooliganism won’t be tolerated,” wrote Bebe Cool.

It didn’t take long before socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black rushed to her Facebook account in retaliation to his statement.

She wrote:

“MY friend Bebe Cool hope you’ve done penis enlargement before posting nonsense kubanga omusajja nga gwe singa tokyayogera a special kumanyoko.”

It is not the first time Bad Black is commentingon Bebe’s manhood. In April 2019, the motor-mouthed socialite revealed how she had romped with the singer and how he is “cursed”.

