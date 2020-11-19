Gospel singer Levixone is gutted after one of his longtime friends breathed his last after reportedly being shot by the LDU on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Kampala city center and several other parts of the country were up in flames as police tussled it out with angry protesters who thronged the streets demanding for the release of Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine – a 2021 presidential candidate – was bundled up, thrown into a police van and rushed to Nalufenya Prison before he could address the waiting crowds in Luuka.

In the widespread protests that engulfed different parts of Uganda, hundreds were injured as others lost their lives as Police shot teargas and live bullets to disperse the crowds.

By end of day, there was a dark cloud as different people mourned the loss of their loved ones.

Chikibombe singer Levixone is one of those who lost a friend identified as Grace Walungama. The singer reveals how Grace was shot by a Local Defence Unit operative.

MY GOD PLEASE SAVE WE this is very sad I cant stop crying my friend we grew up together Shot dead by LDU today at lungujja Kosovo RIP Grace Walungama will always miss you Mwana ,mukama atugumye Naye this is too much . I swear #peace #love #stoppoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/emazI2KJ9m — Levixone (@levixone) November 18, 2020

Under similar circumstances, top Fashionista Ahumuza Brian of Abryanz Fashion Collection lost one of his friends, a boda guy, who was reprotedly shot while on duty.

You won’t understand till it happens to you

Yesterday I lost one of my trusted boda guy who was shot innocently while on duty.

I pray what transpired yesterday never to happen again. Pls keep safe every life matters

Rip to all the innocent souls #EndPoliceBrutalityInUganda — Abryanz (@AbryanzOfficial) November 19, 2020

May the souls of the departed rest in peace.