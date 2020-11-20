City socialite Alicia Kembabazi, better known as Alicia Bosschic, has gone bare knuckles against Ugandan songbird Juliana Kanyomozi questioning why she is silent about the ongoing riots in the country.

The events host began by stating how she thought Juliana would be among the first people to post and call the government to free Bobi Wine but as time went by, as she scrolled through her social media feed, she couldn’t see anything from the diva concerning about the Kyadondo East lawmaker.

Alicia Bosschick

She then went on to note how Bobi Wine played a very pivotal role in Juliana’s rise to the limelight and music industry when he hooked her up for their monster collabo ‘Mama Wabana’.

The furious Alicia Bosschic also asked the ‘Twalina Omukwano’ singer why she acts like she is not a Ugandan yet it is Ugandans that have supported her for over 20 years.