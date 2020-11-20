City socialite Alicia Kembabazi, better known as Alicia Bosschic, has gone bare knuckles against Ugandan songbird Juliana Kanyomozi questioning why she is silent about the ongoing riots in the country.
The events host began by stating how she thought Juliana would be among the first people to post and call the government to free Bobi Wine but as time went by, as she scrolled through her social media feed, she couldn’t see anything from the diva concerning about the Kyadondo East lawmaker.
She then went on to note how Bobi Wine played a very pivotal role in Juliana’s rise to the limelight and music industry when he hooked her up for their monster collabo ‘Mama Wabana’.
The furious Alicia Bosschic also asked the ‘Twalina Omukwano’ singer why she acts like she is not a Ugandan yet it is Ugandans that have supported her for over 20 years.
Nyabbo Juliana Kanyomozi* i thought u will be the first person to post #freebobiwine but nothing at all u have put about struggle or #endpolicebrutality either Rest In Peace Innocent Ugandans.
We all know Bobi Wine did alot on ur music career even some of us didn’t know u b4 Mama Wabana song naye gwe omusasudeki.
Why do u act like ur not Ugandan yet Uganda people have supported u in music b’ness for more than 20yrs. U never attend anyone’s burial yet many of us attended ur son’s, U never wish anyone Birthday, U never attend anyone’s wedding, U never post RIP to anyone even ur posting nothing to your fellow Innocent Ugandans who dying currently.
U have a big following of 1m+ and most of them are Ugandans atleast one positive post can comfort many broken Ugandans Whom do u think you’re & Where do u fall ? Tell us if u got another country & we leave u alone periodAlicia Bosschic