Singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool’s son Alpha Thierry Ssali has successful been included on the final 20 man team for the Total CAF U-20 Zonal Qualification tourney.

Basing on the information from Kawowo Sports, the 17-year-old midfielder made the cut with an impressive performance during his stay in the camp as the team was being trimmed from a 46-man squad by head coach Morley Byekwaso.

The team departs today aboard Uganda Airlines via Nairobi, Kenya as they travel to Tanzania for the tournament that kicks off on 23rd November to 6th December 2020 in Arusha, Tanzania.

Alhpa Thierry Ssali (right) with the some of his teammates

Tanzania who are the hosts and as well as the defending champions, are in group A alongside Somalia and Djibouti.

Uganda is in group B alongside Burundi, Eritrea and South Sudan whereas group C consists of Ethiopia, Kenya, and Sudan.