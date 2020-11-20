Musician Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool’s son Allan Hendrick Ssali a.k.a Paper Daddy has endorsed Jose Chameleone for the Kampala Lord Mayoral seat in the forthcoming 2021 general elections.

Paper Daddy endorsed Chameleone during his official Mayorship campaigns launch at Kawempe playgrounds where he called upon the youth to vote for the self-proclaimed music doctor if they wish to witness any transformation in the city center.

The “Romeo and Juliet” singer’s appearance at Chameleone’s mayoral campaign launch surprised many of his followers and fans stating that they didn’t expect to see him in Kawempe endorsing Chameleone.

Bebe Cool's son Allan Hendrick attends Jose Chameleon's rally, asks Ugandans to vote the singer for Mayoral Seat #LiveWireUpdates pic.twitter.com/2O42mcdAEX — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) November 19, 2020

They went on to disclose that they thought he had accompanied his dad Bebe Cool on President Museveni’s campaign trail.

When asked if he had been paid to join Chameleone, he denied the allegations noting that it is not all about money while asserting how he is not falling for that anytime soon.

Some times it’s not all about money and I am not falling for that any time soon – Bebe Cool’s son Allan on being bribed to vote a candidate. Paper Daddy