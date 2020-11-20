It will be fireworks as Kampala Lord Mayoral aspirant Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone joins National Unity Platform presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert a.k.a Bobi Wine in the hunt for presidential votes.

The Leone Island Music Empire boss opened up about his willingness to back up Bobi Wine in the hunt for votes while assuring his own supporters to vote him for the Kampala top office.

Chameleone and Bobi Wine

Jose Chameleone made the exciting remarks that sparked wild cheers from supporters while launching his mayoral campaigns at Kawempe playgrounds on Tuesday afternoon.

Read Also: Jose Chameleone suspends mayoral campaigns to stand in solidarity with Bobi Wine