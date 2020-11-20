Leone Island Music Empire boss and 2021 Mayoral candidate Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has put his mayoral campaigns on hold as he stands in solidarity with National Unity Platform leader Kyangulanyi Ssentamu Robert alias Bobi Wine in request for his release.

The Baliwa singer put a halt on his mayoral campaigns a day after the Kyadondo East MP was arrested in Luuka district for reportedly flouting the Covid-19 guidelines while carrying out his presidential campaigns and detained at Nalufenya prison.

Chameleone made the big announcement of suspending his mayoral campaigns through his Facebook page saying that in this generation, election mismanagement must not be taken lightly.

He also called for freedom and the release of NUP presidential candidate Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine and Jose Chameleone discussing

We have suspended our Lord Mayoral campaigns in solidarity with our Presidential candidate. Election is a very delicate moment, it defines our future. Our generation must not take election mismanagement lightly. Everyone must stand for Hon. Kyagulanyi and all paining Ugandans’ rights for the future of this country. We call for freedom and release of Hon Kyagulanyi. Jose Chameleone

Jose Chameleone furthermore maintained that he is strongly standing with Bobi Wine in this trying moment as he used to back then.

He called upon the Electoral Commission, Justice, and the government to think about Uganda and love it truthfully.