Amazing news coming through from USA-based Ugandan philanthropist and socialite Nana Weber is that her mother went through a very successful eye operation.

The socialite shared the good news about her mother’s successful eye surgery through her social media platforms while comforting her to stay strong as she recovers.

She, however, didn’t disclose what exactly infected her mother’s eye to the extent of opting for surgery but stated how she is praying for her day and night for a full recovery.

Mom, I know you are not feeling well right now! Don’t worry, please. I’ll pray for you all day and night. May Allah recover you fast! Get well soon mama. Nana Weber

Let’s all join to wish Nana Weber’s mom a quick recovery.