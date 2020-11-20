It is safe to say that Helicopter Entertainment boss Nicolas Mukalazi alias Tip Swizzy survived death by a whisker after a car which he was riding in with a few of his buddies was severely vandalized.

Basing on the video clip that the “Squat Stand” singer shared on his socials, the windscreen and windows were all smashed.

TIP Swizzy

In the video, Tip Swizzy is heard blaming the security operatives for the damages, lamenting how the head of state wants Ugandans to live in such an ungraceful environment.

The nasty incident happened during the ‘Free Bobi Wine’ riots that marred several parts of the country as police and the army fired tear gas and live bullets to disperse the rioters.