Renown comedian and Comedy Store UG CEO Alex Muhangi continues his quest for music stardom with a new song titled ‘Kunyumirwa’. Watch the lyrics video here…

During an interview with this website in August 2019, Alex Emix Muhangi revealed to us that his initial hustle was in the music industry as a producer. His love for Comedy, however, took its toll on him and he obeyed.

The recent period of over a year, however, has seen Muhangi backtrack to his first love – MUSIC – releasing two songs; Bamuleke and Entogo, and now he returns with the third dubbed ‘Kunyumirwa’.

Read Also: Alex Muhangi releases second song titled ‘Bamuleke’

In Kunyumirwa, the production done by the celebrated Artin Pro is one several other musicians will envy. The beats and voicing was carefully done while Muhangi also does his best to tell the story with the lyrics.

Muhangi showcases off his alter ego with top lyricism; Patois mixed with Luganda and for a moment, A Pass comes to mind as you listen to this song.

The visuals are already being shot by Sasha Vybz and we shall soon have them on our screens but first, take a listen to the song: