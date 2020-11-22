Just like WCB CEO Diamond Platnumz with Wasafi TV, Leone Island Music Empire boss Jose Chameleone is also set to launch his own television station named Leone Television.

The 2021 Lord Mayor hopeful seems to have eventually realized the benefits of investing in media, a dream he has had for several years but had never really made a decision on.

You could argue it out that after witnessing the success of Wasafi TV and Wasafi FM, which are co-owned by Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, Chameleone has also decided to set a foot forward towards achieving the dream.

Chameleone revealed the exciting news through his social media platforms where he revealed that the station will be available soon on Channel 541 on GOtv.

20 years down the road! Leone Television Loading for all my youths. #ALAALI OUR TELEVISON STATION LOADING! Signal Channel 541 Gotv and free to air. Jose Chameleone

The singer has already set up social media accounts for the station and it’s believed that before the end of this year, or even sooner, it will be fully active.

The early criticism that the singer will face, however, is that this is not the very first attempt towards a longterm business project. Unfortunately, most have failed including the Chameleone Phones, Chameleone Boots, DNA Lounge, among others.

Nonetheless, it is good news for the entertainment fraternity as a whole because they will have hope that their content and opinions will now be aired without stressing too much. Or will they?

Congratulations Chameleone! Bold step this is.

Read Also: Jose Chameleone suspends mayoral campaigns to stand in solidarity with Bobi Wine