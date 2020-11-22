During an interview on NBS TV, Karole Kasita revealed how she hopes to give birth and get married soon. She also talked about her collaboration with Ziza Bafana.

Karole Kasita’s close friend, and once rumored lover, Daddy Andre was officially introduced by fellow singer Nina Roz in October.

The Balance singer revealed that she was invited to the function but her manager didn’t deliver the invitation card. Nonetheless, she was happy for them.

When asked when her own wedding will be and when she expects to give birth to her first child, Karole left the viewers hanging.

“Mine (wedding) will be soon. The child will also come but let us first work,” Karole revealed.

Karole also commented about her new project; the ‘Balance’ remix on which she features two Dancehall veterans Ziza Bafana and Queen Bella. She says that the project was a request from her fans.

We were at the UG Connect show and he performed well. The fans then requested for a collabo and a remix and I love my fans. Whatever they ask for is what I give them. Karole Kasita

She also revealed how the journey hasn’t been an easy one but she is proud of how far she has come. Listen to more of what she had to say: