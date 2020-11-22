Revelers are excited as Roast & Rhyme returns this December in a new eco tourism format. The tourism experience dubbed The Wild Roast & Rhyme will be a full weekend adventure at Murchison falls National Park starting Friday 11th to Sunday 13th December.

The Swangz Avenue event is inline with government’s efforts to promote local tourism and we have already seen a trend of Ugandans going out in the wild and exploring the beauty Uganda has. However, this will be the first with this kind of offering.

The weekend is fully packed with activities starting with the Friday Bon Fyre night where organizers will treat tourists to freestyle entertainment and treats of roasted wild meats.

Saturday will start with early morning game drives to give the patrons a chance to interact with the wild. The game drives will be guided by Uganda Wildlife Authority to ensure security for both the animals and the tourists.

Revelers at the last edition of Roast and Rhyme

Later on Saturday, guests will be treated to an evening full of meat, live entertainment and drinks. Revelers expect a responsible fun filled Saturday night in the game park.

On Sunday, there will be the Tanqueray All white Brunch starting at 10am into the afternoon as guests check out and head back to Kampala.

To respect the Ministry of Health Covid guidelines, multiple hand washing points will be set up, temperature checks at every activity and attendance is restricted to the allowed government numbers for every activity.

After a long while of inactivity, revelers are ready to spend the weekend away at a National Park as the year winds down.