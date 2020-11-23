In a video shared in his Instagram stories, A Pass showed off a huge bulge in his pants, as if to warn all the ladies who have been undermining him.

Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass is widely known for producing good music and his comic skits which he always shares on his social media platforms.

His love life, however, seems failed having broken up with his longtime girlfriend over a year ago. His advances towards Martha Kay also seem to have stalled.

Just a few weeks ago, the Mummy singer revealed how he is single and searching for someone to call his own.

As if to show off what these girls are missing, A Pass showcased what he is made of and he is likely to take over the name Basajja Mivule.

In the video; clad in his Manchester United jersey and shorts, A Pass turns the camera to face his groin area and a bulge is visible for the viewer.

He left no caption. Needless to say, it wasn’t required. When we shared the video, the comment section was bombarded by females.

Take a look: