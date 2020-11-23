After three weeks away, the Club Beatz At Home concert returns on Saturday 28th November with Lilian Mbabazi, Eezzy of the Tumbiza Sound fame and Shaka Mao.

Last week, the Club Beatz concert was postponed very much to the frustration of the ever-growing local music fans and viewers.

UPDATE.



Please note that the #ClubBeatzAtHome show that was slated to take place this weekend [21st November] has been postponed to next weekend [28th November]



Same vibe. Same fun. Just a different date.



Mark the date. https://t.co/LRmBqtITOO — Club Pilsener (@ClubPilsener) November 19, 2020

Little did they know that the sponsors Club Pilsener were lining up and exciting show which is to seal off November in style.

Lilian Mbabazi put up an unforgettable performance in the Club Beatz At Home Season 1 finale together with Lydia Jazmine and Irene Ntale.

The Afro-soul queen returns to the show for the third time having made a short appearance during A Pass’ performance in September.

A Pass and Lilian Mbabazi perform at Club Beatz At Home concert (Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

She will be joined by Northern Uganda’s finest Eezzy who has dominated most local music chats with his banger “Tumbiza Sound“.

Eezzy (Photo by Fred Bugembe)

The little known Shaka Mao also gets a chance to showcase his talent on the show which starts showing at 9PM on Club Pilsener’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Emitima gyakaluba naye @eezzymusik agya tutwaala mu bend down as the queen of Afro Soul herself @lmbabazi and the pretty boi Shaka Mao grace the #ClubBeatzAtHome stage this SATURDAY. #RefreshYourBeat pic.twitter.com/yc89yIMQVH — Club Pilsener (@ClubPilsener) November 23, 2020

Shaka Mao is a singer, songwriter, commercial model and basketball player. He is the brains behind songs like It’s Over, Nkomyewo, Plastic Lover, Ndi mu Love, Like I do and Believe Me.

His love for song covers introduced him to the music scene after covering songs like Matala (Winnie Nwagi), Beera Nange (Sheebah), Masuuka (Lydia Jazmine), Mummy (A Pass), Omukwano Gwo by Vinka, among others.

As usual, Club Beatz concert will be hosted by Douglas Lwanga and you ought not to miss out. See you then!