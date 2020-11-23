Gospel singer and sound engineer JohnMarie Ssengendo was over the weekend introduced by his longtime lover identified as Jackie to her parents in a colorful ceremony.

While taking their second step in legalizing their relationship, the couple was escorted by a bunch of close friends and fellow gospel artists from Levixone, JK Shine, St. Ronnie, Holy Keane Amooti and King of Radio Wesley who was the best man among many others.

The lovely couple looked amazing and extremely smart for the occasion that they had spent several days warming up for and without a doubt it was a blast.

With the wedding soon to happen, we wish the couple a happy and blissful marriage as they look forward to expanding their family.

Take a gaze at the couple’s glamorous photos:

Congratulations JohnMarie and Jackie!