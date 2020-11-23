Legendary Kadongo Kamu singer, Lord Fred Sebatta briefly opened up to the nation revealing that he was conned and cheated by a number of people to the extent that he went back to zero.

The Matendo Promoted Guitar singer’s member shared a sneak-peek of how he was severely conned during his visit at Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s Church over the weekend.

Lord Fred Sebatta who rose to fame in the music industry in the early ’90s with songs such as “Dole w’Omwana”, “Sam Wange”, “Nalwewuuba”, “Bamulyasooka”, among others confirmed the rumors after Pastor Bugembe asked him to clear the air about the reports of which he didn’t deny anything.

Though he didn’t give full details of what he exactly went through to reach the level of describing himself as a person who fell from a tycoon’s level to a beggar.

People conned and cheated on me to the extent that I went back to zero but for me, I know their people who are called hardships and problems but I call my troubles trials and challenges. At the moment am just there hanging in the space as I fell from the level of a tycoon to a beggar. But the next time you host me, I will narrate to you what led to all this. Lord Fred Sebatta

