We are all aware that popular city pastor Franklin Mondo Mugisha is battling with Police charges related to fraud.

Basing on his recent interviews, Pastor Mondo has come out and publicly stated how his current troubles were all brought up because he offered presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine a platform to speak to mourners at pastor Augustine “Abizaayo” Yiga’s vigil.

Pastor Mondo made the revelation just a few days after being released from jail on Police bond and has since asked to be forgiven if what he did annoyed many.

Pastor Mondo also promised to stay away from Bobi Wine if that is what those whom he annoyed want in order to live a peaceful life.

He also disclosed how he is currently getting medication because he was badly kicked around the chest by some inmates during his stay behind coolers at Wandegeya Police.