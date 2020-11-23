With the festive mood already here, DStv is bringing you all the best from the entertainment world, right in your living room or your favorite kafunda.

The best in world-class sports action, the hottest local and international dramas, kiddies edutainment, lifestyle shows, live news and so much more is available.

Here is some of the content we have chosen for you to consume as you make your home the ultimate place to be with DStv this November.

FBI Most Wanted

It follows the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

Creator: Rene Balcer

Stars: Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg

Good Bird Lord

Ethan Hawke stars as abolitionist John Brown in this series based on the novel. “Onion” is a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member of Brown’s family of abolitionist soldiers and finds himself in the 1859 raid at Harpers Ferry.

Creator: Ethan Hawke

Stars: Ethan Hawke, Joshua Caleb Johnson, Beau Knapp

How I Caught The Killer

Former police officer turned television presenter Rav Wilding narrates this true crime documentary series focusing on the police investigation into murder cases.

Stars: Rav Wilding, Helen Meadows, David Holmes

The Story of Wales

Huw Edwards presents this history of Wales, showing the country in ways it’s never been seen before. From prehistoric times, to power struggles with the barons, and England, through to the industrial revolution and today this history is comprehensive and is a compulsive viewing.

Stars: Huw Edwards, Michael Austin, Lee Jessup