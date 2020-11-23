Mpaka Records CEO and Uganda Musicians Association president Ykee Benda lives to tell the tale after he cheated death following a nasty accident.

On Monday morning, the Ma Bebe singer shared photos of himself in terrible state and the damaged car in which he got the accident.

With his face stitched up and not in the best shape, Ykee thanked God for giving him another chance to live with the photos shared on his social media.

The singer revealed that he was travelling with his family; his son Dante Quain and wife Julie Batenga, when they got the accident.

Got an accident with my family my son Dante & his mother Julie Batenga who didn’t get any problem. We thank God for a second chance. Ykee Benda

We wish him a quick recovery!