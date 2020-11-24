Everything is going good for Cindy Sanyu and she has three things which she desires at this stage in life and anything less is not for her.

Cinderella ‘Cindy’ Sanyu has been through some lowest moments in life especially to do with her love life but she seems to have found stability.

With her man Joel Okuyo Atiku Prynce, Cindy seems settled and she always shares her joy with her followers as they roam Uganda together.

Through her socials, Cindy pointed out that she is at the stage of her life where only “Stability, Consistency, Respect and Loyalty” matter to her.

We believe Joel got the message.