Black Market Records rapper Hid 16th has described Gravity Omutujju, Feffe Bussi and Fik Fameica as “weak and lazy rappers” who can’t even get an inch closer to him.

Hid 16th threw shade at the trio during an interview with Radio 4 when asked to rate and give his verdict about the above-mentioned rappers.

Gravity Omutujju

Read Also: Fans attack Gravity for posing with completely naked woman (PHOTO)

Hid 16th described Gravity as a rapper without content, one who only needs to stick to Luganda where he can afford a living and continue attacking legendary rappers GNL Zamba and Navio.

He also attacked Feffe Bussi calling him a rapper who is not consistent, always on-and-off with his flows.

Despite the bashing, Hid 16th applauded Fik Fameica for being consistent with his craft and that when it comes to rapping in English none of the above can contest him.