Kibz Music Revolution artist Irene Kayemba held her maiden online concert dubbed ‘Woman’ that was applauded by many of her music fans and followers on Sunday.

The concert that immediately got underway a few minutes after her young brother Bobi Wine’s political address to the nation lived to the billing with the silky-voiced diva putting up a memorable performance.

The lighting and sound from her band perfectly matched her vibes something that indicated that they had good preparations and rehearsals before the concert.

Irene Kayemba entertained her fans for close to two solid hours of non-stop music as she took them through her music journey with songs like; Akakeeka, Mmeere Yamutima, A Better Country, Wadda Wa and climaxed her performance with ‘Woman‘.

She then took to her social media pages and thanked whoever was online and supported her in anyway and made sure that her show was a success.