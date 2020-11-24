Singer Bruno Kiggundu alias Bruno K once again let his maturity show as he defended the male gender by politely asking ladies to stop calling them “trash” during a TV show.

The ‘Ntaawa’ singer -who was earlier this year rumored to be dating NTV’s Mwasuze Mutya host Faridah Nakazibwe – begged the female gender to stop describing men as trash during the She Talk show on Sanyuka Television.

Bruno K explained that men always treat women depending on what they bring on the table as he drew comparison between young slay queens and mature women who are ready to settle in marriage.

Bruno K

He also stated that when a man bumps into a young lady, the challenges that they usually encounter is that young ladies only think of going out to the bar rather than constructive and developmental ideas.

He also maintained that the issue of ladies calling men trash is old fashioned and not true at all because men are highly intelligent and caring regardless of whether they cheat or not.

What’s you take on that?