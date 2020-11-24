Social media is awash with the sad news of the passing of Tooro Kingdom royal princess Cocks Nyakairu Kugonza Amooti alias Ruth Cox, 65, who is said to have succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday.

In October, Princess Cocks Nyakairu broke the internet when she introduced a 25-year-old former refugee at Kyaka II Refugee settlement identified as Larry Richard Abaala as her husband in a colorful traditional marriage ceremony.

The ceremony took place at her home which is located at Harukoto behind the Kingdom palace in Fort Portal, Kabarole district.

Princess Cocks Nyakairu is said to be directly related to King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru and before she hooked up Richard Abaala, she had divorced with the District Principal Commercial Officer, Mr John Kabango with whom they had four children.

According to more reports reaching our gossip desk, the late Princess’ last born is also older than Richard Abaala.

According to their Facebook profiles, the woman lives in Kampala while the man lives in Pretoria, the administrative city of South Africa.