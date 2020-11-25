There are 84 categories in the 63rd Recording Academy/Grammy Awards which will be broadcast by CBS from Los Angeles on Sunday, January 31st 2021.

Trevor Noah, from “The Daily Show,” will host. But who will perform — and how — are still big questions.

Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch picked up the most nominations in the edition which will be hosted by Trevor Noah, from “The Daily Show”.

The Weeknd and Luke Combs were among the artists snubbed this year. Below are some of the nominations:

Record of the Year

Black Parade – Beyonce

Colors – Black Pumas

Rockstar – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Say So – Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Circles – Post Malone

Savage – Megan Thee Stallion

Album of the Year

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) – Black Pumas

Everyday Life – Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 – Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III – Haim

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone

Folklore – Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“Black Parade” – Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” – Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” – Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles” – Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post and Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now” – Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa and Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe” – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If the World Was Ending” – Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

Yummy – Justin Bieber

Say So – Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

Cardigan – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Un Dia (One Day) – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

Intentions – Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

Dynamite – BTS

Rain on Me – Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Exile – Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes – Justin Bieber

Chromatica – Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Fine Line – Harry Styles

Folklore – Taylor Swift

Best Rock Performance

Shameika – Fiona Apple

Not – Big Thief

Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers

The Steps – Haim

Stay High – Brittany Howard

Daylight – Grace Potter

Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death – Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka – Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight – Grace Potter

Sound & Fury – Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal – The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters – Fiona Apple

Hyperspace – Beck

Punisher – Phoebe Bridgers

Jamie – Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush – Tame Impala

Best R&B Performance

Lightning & Thunder – Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

Black Parade – Beyoncé

All I Need – Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla Sign

Goat Head – Brittany Howard

See Me – Emily King

Best R&B Song

“Better Than I Imagine” – Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)

“Black Parade” – Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Collide” – Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar and Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 and Earthgang)

“Do It” – Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch and Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

“Slow Down” – Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley and H.E.R.)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

____ Yo Feelings – Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is – Thundercat

Best Rap Performance

Deep Reverence – Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

Bop – DaBaby

What’s Poppin – Jack Harlow

The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby

Savage – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Dior – Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Rockstar – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Laugh Now, Cry Later – Drake featuring Lil Durk

Lockdown – Anderson .Paak

The Box – Roddy Ricch

Highest in the Room – Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“The Bigger Picture” – Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew and Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

“The Box” – Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour and Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)

“Rockstar” – Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)

“Savage” – Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

Best Rap Album

“Black Habits” – D Smoke

“Alfredo” – Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist

“A Written Testimony” – Jay Electronica

“King’s Disease” – Nas

“The Allegory” – Royce Da 5’9”

Best Country Solo Performance

Stick That in Your Country Song – Eric Church

Who You Thought I Was – Brandy Clark

When My Amy Prays – Vince Gill

Black Like Me – Mickey Guyton

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

“Bluebird” – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Crowded Table” – Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

“Some People Do” – Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Best Country Album

Lady Like – Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record – Brandy Clark

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Nightfall – Little Big Town

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez – Camilo

Mesa Para Dos – Kany García

Pausa – Ricky Martin

3:33 – Debi Nova

Best American Roots Performance

Colors – Black Pumas

Deep in Love – Bonny Light Horseman

Short and Sweet – Brittany Howard

I’ll Be Gone – Norah Jones and Mavis Staples

I Remember Everything – John Prine

Best Global Music Album

Fu Chronicles – Antibalas

Twice as Tall – Burna Boy

Agora – Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters – Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar – Tinariwen

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story – Beastie Boys

Black Is King – Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme – Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice – Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas – ZZ Top

See the full list of nominees at the Grammys’ website.