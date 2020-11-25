Presidential Advisor on Ghetto Affairs Mark Bugembe, better known as Bucha Man, is set to launch his own ‘Presidential Music Awards’ which recognize artists who have composed and performed songs that praise President Museveni.

The former Firebase crew Vice President opened up about his plans of launching his own awards during an interview on Bukedde TV.

According to Bucha Man, the awards dubbed ‘Museveni Election Music Awards’ will also recognize artists who have composed songs that relay the beauty and how Uganda has developed.

The awards will include categories including Lifetime Achievement Award, Best Reggae among other categories, and will always be held after every presidential elections.