Former Firebase Crew singer Brighton Fantom-Lovins, born Adam Kiggundu, and fiancée are expecting to welcome a newborn baby anytime soon.

The ‘Ompalula’ singer shared the news via his Facebook page seemingly after a baby shower party.

Fantom-Lovins took to his socials and thanked all his friends who have supported them this far.

For now, we don’t know the expected baby’s gender but we will keep you posted when we get more details.

What a day it was. Mukulikeyo mwena abaliwo Ku lwaffe mwebale nyo mwebalire daala. Fantom-Lovins

We wish them well!