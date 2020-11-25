Basing on the way how singer Sulaiman Alpha Kamulegeya alias KS Alpha has painted his social media pages red, it is evident that he is still in the newlywed bliss.

The dancehall artist marked his first marriage anniversary with wife by sharing short video clips and glamorous photos reflecting on the events that transpired during their special milestone as he gave whoever made his wedding colorful sweet shout-outs.

Among the people that KS Alpha applauded for making his wedding a success is his grandmother, DJ Faisal Kimuli, DeeJay MaryJo, Dr. Mitch Egwang and family, Isaac Rucci, Remmy Gious, Michael Kitanda, and Naava Grey.

Below is how KS Alpha marked his first marriage anniversary:

#1stAnniversary We give thanks to God for the gift of life, on this day last year we tied the knot. KS Alpha