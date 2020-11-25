Michael Kiwanuka (33) is super excited after his album ‘KIWANUKA’ got nominated in the 63rd Grammy awards.

Michael Samuel Kiwanuka (born 3 May 1987) is a British Singer, Songwriter and record Producer signed to Polydor Records.

He has been nominated for numerous honours, including the Brit Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and BBC Music Awards. In January 2012, he won the BBC’s Sound of 2012 and in September 2020 he won the Mercury Prize.

The list of his achievements continues to expand with the prestigious Grammy awards nomination which blew his mind.

His third studio album KIWANUKA was nominated in the category of Best Rock Album in the 63rd Recording Academy/Grammy awards.

KIWANUKA was released on 1st November 2019 through Polydor and Interscope Records. The album already won him the 2020 Mercury Prize.

Michael Kiwanuka couldn’t hide the excitement upon learning that his album had been nominated and he expressed how “over the moon” he is through social media.

I’m so proud and over the moon to say that my album ‘KIWANUKA’ has been nominated for a Grammy!!!!! I can’t believe it. So excited that I could pop. My mind is well and truly blown!!! Recording Academy/GRAMMYs. Michael Kiwanuka

Ugandan Roots?

Born and raised in Muswell Hill, London, Michael Kiwanuka is the son of Ugandan parents who escaped the Amin regime. He prefers to consider himself British than otherwise.

Congratulations Kiwanuka!