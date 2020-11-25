Twenty four-year-old Ugandan climate justice activist Vanessa Nakate feels honored having been included on the BBC 100 Women list of 2020.

On Monday 23rd November, a list of the 100 most inspiring and influential women from around the world was released.

This year, 100 Women is highlighting those who are leading change and making a difference during these turbulent times.

“In an extraordinary year – when countless women around the world have made sacrifices to help others – one name on the 100 Women list has been left blank as a tribute,” revealed BBC News.

Vanessa Nakate

Among the 99 selected names was Uganda’s Vanessa Nakate – a 24-year-old Ugandan climate justice activist.

Nakate started her activism in December 2018 after becoming concerned about the unusually high temperatures in the Pearl of Africa.

She was recently recognised as one of the top 100 Most Influencial Young Africans according to a list released by the Africa Youth Awards at the start of November.

Upon seeing her name on the BBC 100 Women list, Nakate expressed her joy and called upon more girl education and empowerment.

I am hugely honored to be included in this amazing list of inspiring and influential women. This is precisely why we need to help educate and empower all girls. When we do, they grow up to become the leaders we so desperately need. Vanessa Nakate

Recently, Nakate had a sort of rough time with her critics on social media when she wrote a letter to US President-elect Joe Biden and Harris Kamala.

In the letter, she challenged Biden and Harris by asking if they were serious about their commitment to fixing the climate crisis.

She received heavy criticism for that but with the new feat, we count her a winner. Congratulations Nakate!